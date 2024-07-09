«Juniper» in the wild — first look at the updated Tesla Model Y «Juniper»

In California, a new version of the Tesla Model Y «Juniper» was spotted covered with camouflage covers. This has reignited talk that the automaker is preparing a redesign of its popular electric crossover.

A new photo was published on Reddit. The image shows a black Model Y electric car with closed front and rear bumpers and a hood. You can also see the front camera, which is supposed to help with parking, since Tesla removed ultrasonic sensors many years ago.

The Model 3 sedan has recently received a design update. Tesla has redesigned the front and rear bumpers on the Model 3, added slanted headlights, teeth to the taillights, and switched to a text logo. In the interior, the Model 3 received an RGB strip on the dashboard, new ventilated seats, and a rear infotainment system screen. Tesla also removed the traditional steering wheel switches, which caused negative feedback.

Currently, the Model Y is the last car in Tesla’s lineup with switches to turn on the turn signals and shift gears. It has not yet been confirmed whether the Model Y «Juniper» version will not have switches like the latest Model 3, S, X, and Cybertruck, but it is likely to happen.

The Model 3 and Model Y share many parts, and design changes are often evident between the cars, such as the switch from chrome to matte black and the addition of wireless phone chargers.

Earlier, the media published information that Tesla plans to release an updated Model Y with the name «Juniper» in «mid-2024». However, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk later stated that the company has no plans to update the Model Y this year».

