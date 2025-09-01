Kids vs: Roblox surpasses Steam with a record online of 45 million players

Brainrot helped Roblox set a personal record with 45 million players simultaneously on the platform on August 23. This is 5 million more than the peak of Steam on its best days.

Currently, the most popular game mode in the game is Steal a Brainrot, where players steal brainrots from each other.” Absurd, meaningless, or overly repetitive content. Just Google Bombardiero Crocodile or Tralalelo Tralala to earn money. This can be a shark with legs or a mixture of chimpanzees and banana. The mode is filled with memes and chaos — and it collected half of all Roblox online during the record, said is one of the developers of Roblox.

Roblox CEO David Bazooka confirmed the data and emphasized that it was not a single game but the entire Roblox ecosystem. For comparison, Fortnite’s record is 14.3 million players simultaneously, and Minecraft has an average of about 32 million daily players with a peak of 4.2 million.

In case you don’t know, Roblox is not just a game, it’s a platform. It is incredibly popular among children, who create modes using built-in tools and share them with others. You can play from anything: PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation, and Xbox, which greatly expands its audience.

Roblox has been around for almost 20 years, but only during the pandemic has it gained a huge boost in popularity. Today, the company earns more than $2 billion a year, and in the second quarter of 2025 alone, it paid more than $300 million to game authors. Entire teams with million-dollar budgets work on top modes, but in most cases, children remain the creators. They even use AI tools for their ideas.

The monetization is structured in such a way that developers need to collect at least 30,000 Robux to convert them into real money. Even then, they receive only a third of the real currency equivalent. For comparison, standard commissions on Steam or the App Store look much softer.

It is estimated that half of American children between the ages of 6 and 16 play Roblox, while only one in ten users is over 25. This is what makes the platform both the most massive and the most controversial. Weak moderation and a huge child audience create additional problems. Roblox is regularly accused of failing to protect minors, and a lawsuit against the company is already underway in Louisiana. There are many YouTubers who seek out those who court children inside the game and then arrange fake meetings offline.

But it’s already September 1, so the activity of players will be somewhat less. There’s no point in arguing now: it’s currently one of the most popular platforms that creates and launches hundreds of different worlds every day. Even Rockstar, according to some reports, the studio has engaged the creators of Roblox and Fortnite to develop GTA 6.

Source: Roblox CEO