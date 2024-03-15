Larry Ellison and Elon Musk team up to apply artificial intelligence to agriculture

Musk’s SpaceX and Ellison’s Oracle will create a new mapping program that will display the types and volumes of agricultural products in the United States, reports Business Insider

Ellison says the tool will also help farms assess the steps needed to increase production and determine whether their fields have enough water and nitrogen.

«We are doing it again with Elon Musk and SpaceX,» he added.

Ellison has repeatedly stated that he and Musk are «very close friends». The Oracle founder was also a member of the Tesla board from 2018 to 2022.

SpaceX entered the agricultural sector in January after announcing a partnership with John Deere — starting this year, the company will provide farmers with Starlink satellite communication service.