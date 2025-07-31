Chinese researchers from Beijing and Recent studies have found that irregular sleep increases the risk of developing 172 diseases.

The researchers analyzed sleep data from 88,461 UK adults taken from the British Biobank. They found convincing evidence that a stable sleep pattern, including a stable bedtime and circadian rhythms, plays a much more important role in long-term health than previously thought.

The results showed that improper sleep increases the risk of developing 92 diseases by more than 20%. In particular, falling asleep after 00:30 was associated with with a 2.57-fold increase in the risk of developing liver cirrhosis. Low interday stability, which is a sign of disturbed sleep-wake cycles, was associated with a 2.61-fold increase in the risk of gangrene.

In addition, the study refutes the claims about the harm of prolonged sleep of more than 9 hours. Although subjective data linked prolonged sleep to stroke and cardiovascular disease, objective data revealed such a link in only one disease 21.67% of those who slept for a long time actually slept for less than 6 hours, which suggests that the time spent in bed is often confused with actual sleep time.

«Our findings emphasize the underestimated importance of sleeping patterns. It’s time to expand the definition of good sleep beyond its duration of», — emphasized the senior author of the study, Professor Shenfeng Wang.

The team confirmed several associations in the US population and identified inflammation as a possible biological link. Further research will be aimed at examining the causal relationship and evaluating the impact of sleep interventions on chronic disease outcomes.

We are have already written, the british researchers from the University of Oxford have found out how sleep affects the human body at the cellular level and how we feel the need for sleep. Scientists have determined that mitochondria in cells signal the body about the need for rest. According to the researchers, these tiny energy generators cause a certain metabolic overload in neurons, which regulate sleep.

At the same time, researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States analyzed, how ignoring alarms in the morning affects your sleep.

The results of the study were published in the journal Health Data Science

