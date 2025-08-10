Lawsuit against Microsoft for ending support for Windows 10: abuse of monopoly and neglect of security for AI implementation

Lawrence Klein, a resident of California, USA, has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft in the San Diego Superior Court over Microsoft’s termination of support for Windows 10.

According to Courthouse News Service, the plaintiff owns two Windows 10 laptops, both of which will become obsolete in October. He claims that Microsoft took this step «to force its customers to buy new devices optimized to run Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence (AI) software suite, like Copilot, which ships with Windows 11 by default».

«With only three months left before Windows 10 support ends, it is likely that many millions of users will not purchase new devices or pay for extended support. These users, some of whom are businesses that store sensitive consumer data, will face an increased risk of a cyberattack or other data security incident, which Microsoft is well aware of. In other words, Microsoft’s long-term business strategy to ensure market dominance will result in a threat to the data security of not only Microsoft customers, but also individuals who may not use Microsoft products at all,» the complaint states.

Klein requires to oblige Microsoft to support Windows 10 at no additional cost until its market share falls below 10%. If the court agrees, this will lead to additional costs for the company and may delay the introduction of Windows 11. Although Microsoft released the latest version of Windows almost four years ago, only this year it has overtaken Windows 10.

Earlier, the ITC reported that Microsoft’s refusal to release Windows 10 would lead to millions of people buy new devices and throw away old ones. Because of this about 240 million PCs will end up in landfills.

How adds Tom’s Hardware, the update to Windows 11 is currently free, but millions of devices cannot be updated because they lack of TPM 2.0 security moduleswhich are required by the latest version of the OS. Microsoft claims that this is a mandatory requirement for all future versions of Windows, so devices without these modules will not receive the update. The requirement can be circumvented, but this will effectively deprive such a Windows 11 PC of official technical support and create a security risk.

Individuals can extend their Windows 10 support by purchasing $30 access to the Extended Security Update (ESU) program, which also includes free opportunity to update the system. But even in the latter case, you need a Microsoft account, which is one of the reasons why some Windows 10 users refuse to upgrade. Therefore, the ESU program will probably also be unacceptable to many.