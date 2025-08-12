League of Legends developer dumps McDonald's job posting to account booster — trolling for complaining about "job loss"

Riot Games is stepping up its fight against account boosting in League of Legends. The developer advised one of those who made money on it to get a job at McDonald’s.

With the 25.18 patch, developers will start banning accounts used by other players for money to increase their rank. The same penalty applies to those who provide such services. This will hit the entire industry of boosters who make money by promoting other people’s accounts. Nevertheless the smartest players among gamers They want to force us to play by the rules.

One such user, known on Twitter as SLS, publicly complained about the changes. He stated that the majority of his income comes from boosting in League of Legends, and player training brings in only about 15% of this amount. In a comment to Riot’s director of product management Drew Levine, he said wrote:

“What I do after? Just chill at McDonald’s?” — the player added.

The Riot Games developer did not miss the chance to troll the booster. Drew Levine responded to him by attaching a link to the McDonald’s job page so that he could find a real job instead of just poking around.

“Bro, you do understand that you have built a business off of ruining other people’s games, right. I have no desire to preserve that at the expense of whatever lobbies you’re boosting accounts through”, — wrote Director.

SLS tried to justify that the boosters “do not harm the game” and “fulfill specific orders” at high ranks. And this literally became a meme: “I believe it, I believe it,” so Riot’s representative He replied for the second time:

“The industry? Taking orders? Bro you are paid to trick our skill evaluation systems, and you are talking to the person leading the effort to improve their integrity”, — Drew Levine says.

Although some players who have used boosting or smurfing It's when an experienced player creates a new account to play against weaker opponents and get easy wins. were outraged, the majority supported Riot’s position. Gamers hope that the company will be able to remove accounts that disturb the balance from the game, but it is not yet clear how effective the new measures will be. Such changes are important because LoL remains one of the most popular games. Although I think those who want to cheat the system will figure out how to do it again.

Source: Kotaku