Lenovo has introduced a new generation of ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Think Book 13x — laptops in Ukraine starting at UAH 86,200

Lenovo has announced the launch of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 business laptops in Ukraine. The new generation of laptops features Intel Core Ultra processors with artificial intelligence enhancements.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop is lighter than its predecessor and now weighs 1.09 kg. The top lid is made of carbon fiber, the bottom lid is made of aluminum. At the same time, it offers a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The device includes a processor up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 64 GB of LPDDR5x-6400 RAM (soldered on the motherboard), and an M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

The laptop has a fingerprint scanner, an infrared camera with ThinkShutter, face recognition, and ultrasonic human presence detection. The device is equipped with a TPM 2.0 cryptographic discrete module and a Kensington lock slot. The battery capacity is 57 Wh. The new device has two speakers, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 modules, and the following wired interfaces:

1x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1), Always On

2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 40Gbps), USB PD 3.0 and DisplayPort 2.1

1x HDMI 2.1, up to 4K/60 Hz

1x audio jack (3.5 mm)

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 model has a 13.5-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880×1920 pixels, 120 Hz frequency, and up to 500 nits of brightness. The system can include a processor up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x-8400 RAM (dual-core), and an M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with a capacity of up to 1 TB. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with an LA3 AI chip that provides adaptive performance for optimal load balancing and energy savings.

In this case, it offers a 74 Wh battery, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 modules, 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 40Gbps), USB PD 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, 1x audio jack (3.5 mm). Security and privacy are ensured by a discrete TPM 2.0 module, a fingerprint reader sensor on the side power button, and a webcam equipped with an infrared module for face recognition. The laptop body is made of aluminum in Luna Gray color, and the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 weighs from 1.16 kg.

