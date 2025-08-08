LG Display has unveiled the world's fastest OLED monitor: 540 Hz in QHD and up to 720 Hz in HD

LG Display presented a number of new monitors with interesting features at K-Display 2025. The most interesting exhibit is a 27-inch QHD OLED display with a refresh rate of 540 Hz.

But even 540 Hz is not the limit for this new product. Thanks to the Dynamic Frequency & Resolution technology (which has already been used in the Predator XB323QX ), the monitor can dynamically change the refresh rate up to 720 Hz in HD mode, making it the fastest among OLED monitors. The display covers 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color space, and the maximum brightness reaches 1500 nits.

Another interesting novelty is a 45-inch OLED panel with 5K2K (5120×2160) resolution. This is currently the highest resolution among OLED monitors.

A separate stand is dedicated to automotive displays. Here, a 57-inch curved LCD display «rack to rack», which occupies the entire front panel, is demonstrated. Also on display is a 32.6-inch retractable OLED panel that can be deployed downward as needed, and a 29-inch ultra-bright Outdoor LCD for advertising or pedestrian information.

For the safety of passengers, a 47.8-inch LCD panel with privacy mode has been developed, which makes the image invisible from the driver’s seat. LG Display also showed for the first time a rotary switch with a flexible display that stretches up to 53%: in the normal state, it is flat, and when pressed — it rises to become a full-fledged control wheel.

Also on display are 14-inch Tandem ATO and LCD panels optimized for new AI devices. They feature high brightness, low power consumption, and a compact design thanks to thin glass and economical backlighting.

In addition, a new 83-inch OLED panel with fourth-generation Primary RGB Tandem technology was presented. In this case, red, green and blue colors are combined as separate light-emitting layers to achieve maximum brightness of up to 4000 nits. According to the manufacturer, this technology demonstrates impressive image depth and high color accuracy compared to previous generations. It will be extended to new gaming monitors in the near future. SDC is already announced gaming OLED display based on this technology.

