Life in the Age of AI: an elderly couple traveled 300 km across Malaysia to see a building that doesn’t exist

Humans are not critical of AI advice and creations, despite the high probability of «hallucinations» as well as deliberate hoaxes. These two people watched a misleading video and went on a trip.

The trouble happened to an elderly couple traveling in Malaysia to visit a tourist attraction created entirely by artificial intelligence. According to The Straits Times, the couple traveled 300 km from Kuala Lumpur to Perak to visit the cable car they saw in the video.

Upon arrival, the travelers asked a hotel employee if she had ridden the cable car. She asked if they were joking. The tourists said they had traveled hundreds of kilometers to visit an attraction they had seen on the Internet.

«A couple came to check in at the hotel and asked if I had ridden the cable car in Kuak Hulu. I thought they were just joking»

They showed the video and the employee was also very surprised to learn that it was made with the help of AI. In the video, a reporter from the popular Malaysian TV channel TV Rakyat interviews visitors to the tourist attraction.

The elderly woman was furious and said she planned to sue the reporter in the video. «Why would anyone lie? There was even a reporter in the video,» she added. But her interlocutor drew her attention to the fact that the video was fake, and, accordingly, the journalist might not exist at all. Subsequently, the video attracted so much attention on social media that local police urged the public to be careful with content created by artificial intelligence and to verify its veracity.

Any AI creation — video, image, chatbot response, search suggestion, news summary etc requires a critical attitude because of the propensity of these tools to «hallucinate». It is also important to realize that people can easily create videos and images of things that do not exist with the help of AI, or distort the existing ones. You shouldn’t abuse communication with AI either, as it can lead to severe mental consequences. After all, it’s not a person, it’s just a combination of letters, words, and images, not always true or useful.