Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED – a compact gaming keyboard with KEYCONTROL technology and a price of 7300 UAH

Logitech has announced the launch of a new gaming keyboard under the Logitech G brand in Ukraine. Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED is a compact professional-grade keyboard designed for eSports players.

Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED is designed in a 60% form factor, which allows for more space for dynamic mouse movements. Thanks to KEYCONTROL technology, gamers can customize the keyboard to their own needs and not feel the lack of keys. KEYCONTROL allows you to assign up to 15 options per key. In combination with the advanced G-SHIFT function, which can be assigned to virtually any key, players can activate a new key layout.

The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED keyboard is available with GX Optical switches, which provide faster response than standard mechanical switches. LIGHTSPEED wireless technology is used to connect to the gaming system. It provides high data transfer speeds and protection against external radio frequency interference from other devices that can be used in large numbers at esports tournaments: smartphones, studio cameras, sound systems, etc.

Additional features of the PRO X 60 keyboard include:

Double PBT coating

RGB backlighting LIGHTSYNC

Game mode switcher

Volume control and other media controls

Bluetooth

Adapter 2:1 LIGHTSPEED

Semi-rigid carrying case for transportation

The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming keyboard will be available in Ukraine in April in black and white colors, and later in Magenta. Its price is UAH 7299.