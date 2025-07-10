Main premiere of 2026: Sci-Fi movie trailer «Project Hail Mary» has collected a record 400 million views in 7 days

The upcoming sci-fi movie «Project Hail Mary» with Ryan Gosling broke the record for views even before its release in theaters — thanks to the first trailer.

According to Amazon, trailercollected 400 million views from all platforms in just 7 days (the official YouTube brought in 18 million views). It is record-breaking performance for «original» movie, i.e., not a sequel or remake, and the largest launch in the history of the combined Amazon MGM Studios brand

«Project Hail Mary» — it is an adaptationscience fiction novel Andy Verawhich was released in 2021 and has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide. In the center of the story — a former teacher and now a lonely astronaut who suddenly wakes up with amnesia on a spaceship 11.9 light years from Earth.

«Ryland Grace (Gosling) finds himself on a spaceship with no memory of his past or how he got there. His interstellar mission, which must be successfully completed to save the Earth from a potential catastrophe, leads to an encounter with a mysterious alien who also seeks to save his own species».

The «Project Hail Mary» is Gosling’s second space movie after «First Man», where he played Neil Armstrong. The rest of the cast includes Sandra Guller («Grey’s Anatomy») as the determined Eva Strutt, as well as Milan Weintrub, Lionel Boyce, and Ken Leung.

The film is directed and co-produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller («Spider-Man: Across the Universe», «Macho Man and the Nerd 2», «Solo. Star Wars. A Story»). The screenplay was written by Drew Goddard, who previously adapted Vera’s book for the seven-award-nominated «The Martian» (2015) and created the Netflix superhero TV series «Daredevil».

«Project Hail Mary» will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026 and will actually coincide with the new science fiction a project of Ridley Scott — movie «Dog Stars» / The Dog Stars, which starts the week of March 27.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Word of Real, Deadline, CBR