«Matrix: Start» — researchers powered 350 LEDs from the human body

Researchers at the University of Alabama in the United States have used duct tape from a store to create a triboelectric nanogenerator capable of collect electricity from the human body and the environment.

Their development is capable of powering small devices such as biosensors by converting mechanical energy from friction and movement into electricity. The generator is made of metallized films polyethylene terephthalate, which act as electrodes, and layers of adhesive tape.

The developers emphasize that power generation occurs through interaction polypropylene and of the acrylic adhesive layer when they are pressed and released. At the same time, due to the weak intermolecular interaction (Van der Waals forces) on the borders of the atomic-sized gaps.

As part of the study, the developed triboelectric generator was clamped between two plastic plates, which structurally allowed to create a vibrating energy collector with a mass attached to the top. As the researcher notes. Munheng Jang, he sought to test different types of tape to see if they would provide the right amount of power and less adhesion for less mechanical resistance compared to double-sided tape.

«By trying different combinations, we were able to get even more power. In addition, since contact and separation only occur on smooth surfaces with the new TENG, we no longer need to worry about the sticky surfaces of double-sided tape. Therefore, it can operate at very high frequencies up to 300 Hz», — added Munheng Jang.

The researchers replaced the double-sided tape with a thicker and stronger single-sided tape and made sure that maximum power of their device is 53 milliwatts. The generator was placed on a vibrating plate to cause repetitive contact and disconnection. This was enough to power 350 LED lamps and a laser pointer. The smooth surface reduced mechanical resistance, enabling rapid contact and separation and increasing power output.

In addition, the developers powered a sensor for capturing sound waves and a body-worn biosensor for capturing hand movements, which is used in devices for measuring muscle activation.

«We will continue our research with different applications and designs. We have shown how energy is harvested and powered by wearable biosensors. A patent application will be filed soon. We are also working on a sound sensor. One of the biggest problems with TENG devices is their low operating frequency (<5 Hz). Our design demonstrates operation up to 300 Hz, which is a significant improvement over existing designs. Moreover, obtaining more energy from the environment will lead to a wider range of applications», — emphasizes Munheng Jang.

The results of the study were published in the journal ACS Omega

Source: InterestingEngineering