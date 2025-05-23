Maxsun showed a transparent water-cooled graphics card — and it looks like an art object

At Computex 2025, hardware manufacturers are competing not only in terms of specs but also in terms of creativity. Among the new Maxsun motherboards, visitors noticed an unexpected novelty. This is not just another board or an ordinary video card. It’s a water-cooled GPU concept that immediately caught the eye.

It seems that Maxsun engineers decided to let their imagination run wild and showed us a rather unusual device. This is a compact liquid-cooled graphics card with hoses located on the side, packaged in a transparent monoblock. It looks not like a usual computer component that is hidden in a case, but like a designer art object. It was even displayed both horizontally and vertically — obviously to emphasize its appearance.

We don’t know anything about the specs yet — it’s just a concept, and it’s unclear whether this card will be available for sale. However, the approach itself is intriguing. The idea seems more logical for an external graphics card (eGPU) than for a classic internal one. First, the form factor is compact. Secondly, it would be a shame to hide such a beauty inside the case where no one would see it.

This concept is another example of how manufacturers are looking for new approaches to design and functionality. Maxsun doesn’t promise a quick product launch, and perhaps it will remain just a showcase project for exhibitions. But as a hint of the future, — looks promising.

Computex 2025 brought a lot of other interesting novelties. For example,Realtek introduces affordable solutions for 10 Gigabit networks, GIGABYTE shows off gaming laptops with up to 14 hours of battery life, аSeasonic has prepared power suppliesto prevent the power connectors of NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics cards from melting.

Source: techpowerup