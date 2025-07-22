Meet Ammonite — «a new» solar system object that «ate» the ninth planet hypothesis

A group of Japanese astronomers using the Subaru telescope has discovered a small ice object beyond Pluto, which could help scientists learn more about the evolution of our solar system.

The discovery of this object with the Subaru telescope and based on many years of astronomical observations casts doubt on theories about the existence of the ninth planet. The researchers named the discovered object «Ammonite». Observations conducted in March, May, and August 2023 allowed the first detection of the object, which is now officially designated as 2023 KQ 14 .

In June 2024, astronomers used The Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope for repeated observations. In addition, older and previously undetected observations of the object were discovered.

Thus, astronomers were able to analyze the trajectory of the object over the past 20 years. Due to its unusual and significantly distant orbit, the object 2023 KQ 14 were assigned to the class «sednoids» —, a rather rare category that includes only three other known objects, including the dwarf planet Sedna.

Computer modeling conducted by researchers at the project FOSSIL (Formation of the Outer Solar System: Ice Legacy) showed, that 2023 KQ 14 has been moving in a stable orbit for the last 4.5 billion years. Its trajectory does not coincide with that of other sedoids. Nevertheless, models show, that the trajectories of all currently known sedoids were similar about 4.2 billion years ago.

The fact that the current trajectory of 2023 KQ 14 different from other sedinoids, indicates that the outer part of the Solar System was more diverse and complex than previously thought. The discovery also significantly reduces the likelihood of a ninth planet If the ninth planet exists, its orbit should be farther away than is usually assumed.

«The fact that the current orbit of 2023 KQ 14 does not coincide with the orbits of the other three sednoids, reduces the probability of the «ninth planet hypothesis». It is possible that a planet once existed in the solar system but was later ejected, resulting in the unusual orbits we observe today», — notes Dr. Yukun Huang from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, who modeled the orbit.

According to another author of the study, Dr Fumi Yoshida, to the area in which 2023 KQs were detected 14 Neptune’s gravity has a slight effect. The presence of objects with elongated orbits and large perihelion distances in this region suggests that something unusual happened in ancient times when 2023 KQ 14 was formed.

The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Astronomy

Source: SciTechDaily