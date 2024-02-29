Microsoft is working with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel to improve upscaling in PC games. The joint project is called DirectSR

Microsoft has introduced a new Windows API designed to enable game developers to seamlessly integrate AI-powered ultra-high-resolution scaling features from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

Program Manager Joshua Tucker describes Microsoft’s new DirectSR API as the «missing link» between gaming and ultra-high-resolution technology, and says it should provide «a smoother, more efficient experience that scales across different hardware».

This API enables multi-vendor SR [super-resolution] using a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single code path to activate different solutions, including Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel XeSS.

The blog post comes a few weeks after the «feature was spotted in a Windows 11 test versionAutomatic ultra-high resolution», which promised to «use artificial intelligence to make supported games play smoother and with improved detail». Now, it looks like this feature will connect to existing ultra-high-resolution technologies such as DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, rather than offering a Windows-level alternative, transmits The Verge.

Microsoft says that the new API will be available soon through the Agility SDK preview. A little more information about the use of DirectSR will be available during the developer session at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC). It will take place on March 21 and will be attended by representatives of Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD.