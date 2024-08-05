Musk says he was caught on the «hook of a long-running scam» while creating OpenAI — and is thinking of suing Altman again

Elon Musk has seven Fridays in a week: in March, the billionaire filed a complaint against OpenAI, in June he changed his mind and canceled it, and now it seems he’s going to sue again.

This time, Musk claims that OpenAI and its two founders — Sam Altman and Greg Brockman — violated the company’s founding mission to develop artificial intelligence technology for the benefit of humanity. Yes, everything we heard in the past claimbut with more romantic epithets: the billionaire claims that he was «diligently manipulated into creating a fake nonprofit» and was generally caught on the hook for a long-running scam».

«It’s a much stronger claim,» Musk’s lawyer Mark Toberoff told The New York Times.

The new lawsuit accuses OpenAI of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act) and conspiring to defraud Elon Musk, and the contract with Microsoft is allegedly supposed to cancel the tech giant’s rights to OpenAI’s technology, as soon as AGI-level artificial intelligence is achieved Strong artificial intelligence, or general artificial intelligence, or artificial generalized intelligence — artificial intelligence that can successfully perform any intellectual task that can be performed by humans.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but resigned from the board of directors 3 years later: according to the startup’s executives — due to the denial of the position of CEO and the desire to merge the company with Tesla. Ever since the startup released ChatGPT, Elon has been constantly criticizing the company and its leaders, and the cooperation with Microsoft in particular.

In 2022, Elon signed an open letter demanding the suspension of AI development for 6 months and, as it turned out, he quietly founded own artificial intelligence company, which has already released Grok chatbot.

Source: The Verge