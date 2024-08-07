NASA postpones SpaceX’s next manned mission due to problems with Boeing Starliner on the ISS

The next SpaceX Crew-9 mission for NASA was supposed to launch on August 18. However, the agency has announced that the target launch date has been pushed back to at least September 24. This delay will give NASA and Boeing more time to resolve problems with the Starliner spacecraft.

The fact is that 8 spacecraft can join the ISS at the same time. However, the American segment of the space station has only two docking ports that can accept capsules carrying astronauts. Both of them are still busy, as the Starliner’s planned 8-day stay on the ISS has been stretched out for months due to technical problems.

NASA reported that the Starliner ground teams are still analyzing the results of all the tests they have conducted, including the recent fire test. Experts still need to confirm whether the capsule is ready to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams from the ISS to Earth before the flight can be scheduled.

The first mission of the Boeing Starliner with the crew started in June and was supposed to last only a few days to determine whether the capsule was ready for regular flights to the ISS. It turned out that it was not. Five engines failed at once as it approached the station, and only 1 of them was able to be brought back to work. There was also a problem with helium leakage. It forced Boeing and NASA to postpone the flight, and the situation worsened over time.

In a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Boeing revealed that it had incurred an additional $125 million in losses due to the delay in the Starliner’s return and the extensive testing that had to be done to ensure the spacecraft was ready. A few days ago, the company said that it supports NASA’s requests for additional tests and «remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with the» crew.

Source: engadget