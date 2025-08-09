New leaks of Google Pixel Watch 4: $349 smartwatch will get Gemini AI, ECG, and better battery life

As expected, along with the Pixel 10 series smartphones During the Made by Google event on August 20, the following announcement will also be made of the new Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch. New leaks reveal the details of this device — including technical specifications and functionality.

Famous insider Evan Blass published new marketing materials for Google Pixel Watch 4. According to the images, the smartwatch will have deep integration of Gemini AI, a brighter display, longer battery life, and faster charging.

The watch will be offered in two sizes: 41 mm and 45 mm with an Actua 360 display that reaches a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The smaller model will work for up to 30 hours with the Always-on display active, and the larger one — up to 40 hours. Pixel Watch 4 charging is 25% faster. Previous leaks have already mentioned that Google is developing a new charging system with improved performance.

Pixel Watch 4 will allow you to communicate with Gemini by simply raising your hand. The watch will provide AI-generated voice responses and better connectivity with apps.

The device will support more than 40 types of workouts with real-time data monitoring. The smartwatch will advise you when to take a rest and when your body has recovered and is ready for new exercises. The wearable gadget will be able to measure ECG, SPO2, respiratory rate, and track heart rate variability. The LTE variant in the US will receive 2 years of free Google Fi mobile Internet.

Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to start at $349 in the US for the 41-millimeter version with Wi-Fi. The LTE variant will cost $399. The 45-mm model with LTE will cost $449, and the Wi-Fi only version will cost $399.

