New technology will make robots as agile as humans, and they won’t slip

Researchers from the University of Surrey in the UK have proposed a new method of capturing and holding robotic systems fragile, slippery or asymmetrical objects.

It can help to create more secure and reliable automated systems in both industry and healthcare. In a new study, researchers from The University of Surrey’s Schools of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering have demonstrated, how their proposed method allows robotic systems to predict when an object might slip, adapting your own movements in real time to preventing it.

The new method surpasses the existing capture technologies used by current robotic models. It is more similar to how humans naturally adapt their own movements.

«If you imagine carrying a plate that starts to slip, most people don’t just grip it harder — they instinctively adjust their hand movement by slowing it down, tilting it, or changing their position to prevent it from falling. Traditionally, robots have been taught to rely solely on gripping force, which can be inefficient or even damage fragile objects. We have taught our robots to act like humans: to sense when something might slip and automatically adjust their movements to keep objects safe. This could be a game-changer for the automation of the future: from handling surgical instruments in healthcare and assembling delicate parts in manufacturing to sorting awkward parcels in logistics or helping people around the house», — says Dr. Amir Esfahani from the department robotics.

The results showed that the system predictive management based on learned «tactile direct model», allows robots to predict the possibility of an object slipping by constantly analyzing its planned movements. In addition, the researchers demonstrated that the system is able to work with objects and motion trajectories that it has not previously been trained on.

«We believe that our approach has significant potential for application in various industrial and service robotics applications, and our work opens up new possibilities for the introduction of robots into our daily lives. We hope that our results will inspire further research in this area and contribute to the further development of robotics», — emphasized Amir Esfahani.

The results are published in the journal Nature

Source: TechXplore