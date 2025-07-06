Nio has released the Onvo L90 electric crossover: 6 seats, refrigerator, 600 km of range for less than $42 thousand.

The Chinese car market is no longer just hot, it’s a real electric car storm. New models are coming out like clockwork, and the competition is almost like TikTok for attention. Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio has expanded its lineup and offered a new full-size crossover as part of its mass-market-oriented Onvo brand. This brand was created only in May 2024, and this new product is its second model. The first was a smaller crossover Onvo L60.

The new Onvo L90 is a six-seater full-size electric crossover with a relatively affordable price. It has a length of 5145 mm, a width of 1998 mm, a height of 1766 mm, and a wheelbase of 3110 mm. So, there should be no problems with interior space and comfort. For comparison, the dimensions of the new model are slightly smaller than the Mercedes-Benz GLS X167: it is 64 mm shorter, 42 mm wider and 57 mm lower. The car is equipped with 21-inch wheels.

The electric vehicle is based on a 900-volt architecture. The base version of the Onvo L90 has rear-wheel drive and a single 340 kW (456 hp) electric motor. The manufacturer has also prepared an all-wheel drive version that has two electric motors. In total, they provide 440 kW (590 hp) of power. Both versions have an 85 kWh battery that provides a range of 570 to 605 km on the CLTC cycle. An interesting feature of this model is the support for hot-swappable batteries.

The interior features a large display, a refrigerator, and a ceiling monitor for second-row passengers. Each of the Onvo L90 seats is electrically adjustable.

Nio will start selling the new Onvo L90 electric crossover from July 10. According to William Li, co-founder and CEO of Nio, the price of the base version in China will start below 300 thousand yuan (up to $41870). The all-wheel drive version will cost more. He did not name the exact price, but we should expect the level of 350 thousand yuan ($48850). In addition, the company plans to release a cheaper 5-seater modification, which will be called Onvo L80. Details about it will be revealed later.

Although the price of up to $41870 for a 6-seater full-size crossover with a large range looks attractive, the new Onvo L90 is entering the crowded Chinese market. There are already many competitors here, such as Deepal S09 (from $33480), GAC Hyptec HL (from $37650), Aito M7 (from $34860), Lynk & Co 900 (from $43235), etc.

Source: carnewschina