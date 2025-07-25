NVIDIA RTX 5090 power connector burned out with perfect connection while playing Wuchang

Another case of a melted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 video card connector has been reported. The problem was captured in photos both before and after the incident.

The online edition of DSO Gaming has encountered a well-known problem of the melted connector of the GeForce RTX 5090 video card. At the same time, according to DSO Gaming editor-in-chief John Papadopoulos, the connector was connected correctly — strictly according to the instructions.

Before using the video card, John took several photos of the connected connector and even recorded a video showing how the card works under load. He also noted that the power cable was used as supplied.

Some readers of the publication noticed that there is a small gap between the connector and the port at the top of the photo. But, according to John, this was the maximum possible level of connection between the connector and the video card. He also added that within 20 minutes of the game in WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers The card operated stably at 100% load: there was no smoke or odor, and the GPU temperature did not exceed 78 °C.

However, over time, the connector did overheat, and smoke came out of it. When he smelled something burning, John quickly disconnected the video card from the system — which was even working steadily at that point, as if nothing had happened. When he reconnected the card to the system, it worked for another 20 minutes under heavy load without any problems.

John noted that it was not the upper but the lower contacts of the connector that melted, which suggests that it was probably the upper group of contacts that was badly contacted, as readers doubted (because the entire load went to the lower group). However, he reiterated that the connector was inserted all the way in and did not go any deeper. The photo shows that the connector does not seem to be fully inserted. Perhaps this is a factory defect not in the cable connector, but in the video card connector. It would be nice if NVIDIA would pay attention to this situation and comment on everything that happened.

Source: Wccftech