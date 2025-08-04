OpenAI is preparing a new ChatGPT Go paid tariff for $10

AI researcher Tibor Blaho found in the ChatGPT code a reference to a new paid tariff called Go, which is cheaper than the currently available Plus and Pro tariffs — it is expected to cost no more than $10-15.

Currently, OpenAI offers two subscription levels (in addition to the free one available to everyone): the initial Plus for $20 and Pro for $200 with unlimited access to AI models and new features. The more affordable Go tariff is likely to provide users with ongoing access to modern models such as o3, but without premium features — like using ChatGPT Agent, advanced settings, or developer options.

Mentions of a new “ChatGPT Go” plan have been added to the ChatGPT web app pic.twitter.com/jY9JLaBlOU — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) August 1, 2025

In addition to the Go plan, OpenAI, according to digitalinformationworld is preparing new features for the web version of ChatGPT, including the “Favorites” section and the “Pin Chat” option.

Advanced customization features have also started to appear in the beta version 1.2025.210 of the ChatGPT Android app, including an additional color palette for themes.

Probably, more information about these three changes will be provided to us at the time of the presentation GPT-5 — the new version of OpenAI AI models. However, according to The Information, in this case, we should not expect a “revolution” — we are more likely to see a “modest update”. The internal tests show some progress in areas such as programming, math, and complex instructions, but there will be no leap corresponding to the transition from GPT-3 (2020) to GPT-4 (2023).