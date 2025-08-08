OpenAI reveals limits on GPT-5 in ChatGPT, for the free version — 10 requests per 5 hours

OpenAI is gradually rolling out its new GPT-5 AI model as a basic version of ChatGPT. It will be available to all users, but free users will have significant limitations.

Here is how the GPT-5 usage limits will be distributed according to OpenAI:

— 10 requests per 5 hours. When the limit is reached, the chatbot will automatically switch to the mini-version. Access to GPT-5 Thinking includes only one message per day. ChatGPT Plus users for $20 — 80 requests per 3 hours. After reaching the limit, the chatbot will also switch to the mini-version. However, plan holders can manually select the GPT-5-Thinking model with a limit of 200 messages per week (automatic chatbot switching does not count towards the weekly limit).

— 80 requests per 3 hours. After reaching the limit, the chatbot will also switch to the mini-version. However, plan holders can manually select the GPT-5-Thinking model with a limit of 200 messages per week (automatic chatbot switching does not count towards the weekly limit). Users of ChatGPT Pro for $200 and Team — unrestricted access to GPT-5, in the absence of abuse. The latter includes automatic or programmatic data extraction, granting access to an account to third parties, as well as reselling access or using ChatGPT to support third-party services.

GPT-5 is OpenAI’s first “unified” AI model that combines reasoning capabilities with fast response (and can switch between normal and reasoning modes on its own). GPT-5 has performed better than its predecessors in writing, coding, and healthcare tests, and has a significantly lower rate of hallucinations.

Despite the fact that OpenAI announced the “immediate” launch of the model, not everyone has received access to it. Apparently, the update is being rolled out in stages and we will have to wait for some time. When the model is available in ChatGPT, at least the web version should display a message in the new GPT-5-colored interface: “Introducing GPT-5: ChatGPT now has our smartest, fastest, and most useful model with built-in thinking to give you the best answer every time.”

We would like to remind you that from now on, users can also choose one of four characters for AI: Cynic, Robot, Listener, or Nerd, who will adapt ChatGPT responses to their “personality”.

Source: OpenAI, Mashable