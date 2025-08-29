Ozone holes have their advantages: their disappearance accelerates global warming by 40%

British scientists from the University of Reading have found, that ozone depletion is further accelerating global warming.

Ozone protects living beings on Earth from dangerous ultraviolet radiation, but it also acts as a greenhouse gas, retaining heat in the atmosphere. Since the ban on the use of chemicals, that deplete the ozone layer, it has begun to recover, but the study warns that, combined with further increases in air pollution, ozone could contribute to a 40% increase in more powerful warming, than previously thought.

The results of the study showed, that in the period from 2015 to 2050, ozone will be responsible for for an additional 0.27 W/m² of retained energy. This value refers to the amount of additional heat retained per square meter of the Earth’s surface. By mid-century, this will make ozone the second most important source of warming after carbon dioxide.

“Countries are doing the right thing by continuing to ban chemicals, called CFCs ( Chlorofluorocarbons) and HCFCs (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons), which deplete the Earth’s ozone layer. However, while this is helping to restore the protective ozone layer, we have found, that restoring the ozone layer is leading to more heating of the planet, than we originally thought. Air pollution from vehicles, factories, and power plants also leads to the formation of ozone near the ground, which leads to health problems and a warming of the planet”, — emphasized the lead author of the study, Professor Bill Collins.

The study used computer modeling to analyze atmospheric changes by the middle of this century. The models were based on a scenario with a low level of implementation measures to control air pollution, however, the phase-out of CFCs and HCFCs in accordance with the Montreal Protocol of 1987.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The study demonstrated, that the cessation of production of chemicals that deplete the ozone layer, will bring less benefit to the climate, than previously thought. CFCs and HCFCs are greenhouse gases, that contribute to global temperature rise. Countries have banned their production to save the ozone layer, expecting, that this will also help in the fight against climate change. However, as the ozone layer recovers, further warming occurs, negating most of the climate benefits of phasing out CFCs and HCFCs.

Countries, that reduce air pollution, will partially limit the formation of ozone near the earth’s surface. However, the ozone layer will continue to recover over the coming decades, and no matter, what measures are taken to reduce air pollution, ozone recovery will inevitably lead to more powerful warming.

The results of the study were published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Source: SciTechDaily