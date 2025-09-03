Petro Poroshenko proposes to ban Telegram in Ukraine

During a speech in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, the fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, called for a ban on Telegram in Ukraine. About this reports the press service of a political party.

Petro Poroshenko explained this proposal to ban Telegram in Ukraine by the fact that Russian special services are waging a hybrid war against Ukraine and recruiting terrorists through this messenger.

As a reminder, on August 30, an MP from the EU opposition party, former NSDC Secretary and Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The crime was committed by a local resident, who was allegedly recruited through the Telegram messenger. In addition, law enforcement agencies expose Ukrainians who are recruited by Russian special services through Telegram to monitor the Ukrainian Armed Forces or commit terrorist attacks almost every day. Also earlier data on TCC routes were disseminated in Telegram channels.

«Today we need not only to talk, but also to act. Law enforcement agencies have proved that the murder was organized through the Telegram network, and now a network of terrorist actions against Ukraine is being created through Telegram. It is our duty of honor to ban Telegram in Ukraine right now,» Petro Poroshenko said.

It is worth recalling that these are not the first calls to ban Telegram in Ukraine. However, earlier they came from representatives of the government, not the opposition. A year ago The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting has restricted Telegram on its network and expressed hope that the messenger will be blocked in Ukraine. And in early 2024 a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense saidthat Telegram poses a number of threats to Ukraine’s security. In addition, some universities in Kyiv began to restrict access to the messenger in their networks. A little earlierofficials and the military were banned from using Telegram on their work devices.