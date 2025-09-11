Plus 25% of views: YouTube launches multi-language dubbing for all video creators

YouTube announced about the official launch of the multilingual video dubbing feature. It has been in test mode for about two years for a limited number of users, and now it’s available to the public. With this update, millions of creators will be able to add dubbing to their videos in different languages, helping them reach a wider audience.

This feature first appeared as a pilot in 2023, but was only available to a limited number of content creators. Among them are — MrBeast, Marc Robert, and chef Jamie Oliver. Initially, authors had to use third-party dubbing services until YouTube launched its own AI-powered automatic dubbing tool, which uses technology Google Gemini which reproduces not only the voice but also the author’s intonations and emotions.

According to YouTube, several creators who participated in the test have already shown tangible results. On average, those who added multilingual tracks to their videos received more than 25% of the viewing time from viewers who watched the content in another, non-mainstream language. Jamie Oliver’s channel has become one of the most prominent examples — after launching multilingual voiceover, the number of views there has tripled.

The massive rollout of multilingual video dubbing will take place gradually over the coming weeks.

Additionally, YouTube is testing multilingual video thumbnails with a select group of authors. Starting in June, content creators can customize video covers to display text in different languages. The idea is that the viewer sees the thumbnail with the text in their own language, which increases convenience and relevance for an international audience.

The official launch of multilingual voiceover and localized thumbnails on YouTube opens up a new level of access to a global audience for authors. This means that even small channels will be able to more easily overcome the language barrier and find new subscribers in different countries. This, in turn, will help them achieve the conditions necessary to launch monetization faster.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Source: techcrunch