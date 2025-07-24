Quentin Tarantino believes that this 1980s action movie contains «the best ending in movie history»

When it comes to good movie endings, one usually thinks of such classic films as «Shawshank Redemption» or «Citizen Kane», but director Quentin Tarantino has a slightly different opinion on the matter.

Tarantino believes that the best ending in the history of cinema was offered by «Five Element Ninjas» / Five Element Ninjas —, a 1982 action movie directed by Zheng Che. Despite the fact that the martial arts film stands in stark contrast to the aforementioned and undeniably cult projects, it is far from being the most respected in its genre.

«Five Elements Ninja» — is a story of revenge, betrayal, and the quest to perfect the art of ninja skills. In the story, several martial arts students unite to survive a series of battles with the group of the same name as the movie, led by Mudo, the main villain. The final battle, which Tarantino was so fond of, ends with Mudo actually being torn in two.

Movie stills «Five Element Ninja»

The director gave his comments on the Pure Cinema podcast (via Screen Rant), where he talked about watching the movie with the cast and crew of the drama «Django Unchained». Samuel L. Jackson, who, according to Tarantino, had seen the movie before, but many years ago, reacted to the scene by saying: «It’s just as cool as I remembered it to be!».

It should be reminded that earlier Tarantino praised the series «News» / The Newsroom, recognizing Aaron Sorkin as «the best dialogue writer» in Hollywood, as well as a Netflix horror hit that, according to the director, «has no competitors» in the genre.