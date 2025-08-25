Randy Pitchford: "Borderlands 4 is finally in a world where technology has caught up with the ambition of our game"

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford believes that the hardware has finally reached the point where it is up to the task of Borderlands 4. In his opinion, the day has come when technology has “caught up with the game’s ambitions.”

Pitchford says that the studio has long dreamed of making a truly open and large-scale shooter, but in the past, technical limitations forced them to compromise. For example, in Borderlands, they actually had to “stitch” large worlds together with loading screens to make them look large. Although the team was striving for an open world.

“We’ve always built Borderlands with the kind of vibe that it should be a wide, open experience. But, in fact, we’ve had to, kind of, make these narrow seams and connect them with load times, in order to have a world big enough to live up to the ambition”, — says the Gearbox boss.

He reminded that the first part was released back in 2009, and since then the shooter genre has changed dramatically. Although the game sometimes criticized for “toilet humor”This does not apply to the technical part.

“”In Borderlands 4, it’s seamless. The load times are gone, and the world, now, is much wider, and more open than it’s ever been before”, — he said.

He also touched upon the topic of mobility. Thanks to modern equipment, the developers were able to add a double jump, which allows you to search for items in unexpected and hard-to-reach places. It will also be possible to call a personal vehicle without waiting or downloading and cover long distances in real time.

Pitchford emphasized that all these changes are only possible thanks to the technology of 2025. According to him, now is the moment when the technology meets Gearbox’s plans, and the studio’s ambitions can be realized without restrictions. Or us try to convince you that the game is still worth $70 (thank you for not $80 after the scandal).

Borderlands 4 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Later this year, the game will be available on Nintendo Switch 2.It will also be available onNVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud service.

Source: Games Radar