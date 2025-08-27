Realme shows smartphones with 15,000 mAh battery and three cooling systems

The company presented the Realme 15000mAh concept with a record battery and the Realme Chill Fan Phone with record cooling at the 828 Fan Festival in China.

The first model can operate for 5 days on a single charge, while the second can lower its temperature to 6°C. By the way, Chill Fan Phone has a 10,000 mAh battery.

Realme 15000mAh

The smartphone has a battery with a 100% silicon anode. Realme claims that this is 4 times more than conventional Si-C batteries. It has a huge energy density of 1200 Wh/L. Realme has switched to solid electrolytes, as well as optimized the battery packaging process and redesigned the motherboard components.

According to the manufacturer, Realme 15000mAh provides over 50 hours of playback and over 18 hours of video recording, or 30 hours of gaming. Despite the huge battery capacity, the phone is still 8.89 mm thick, with a battery thickness of 6.48 mm. The smartphone can be used as an external charger thanks to reverse charging.

Realme hasn’t officially announced any additional specifications, but several posts on Weibo have mentioned a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. The social network also mentions a 6.7-inch display and Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

Realme Chill Fan Phone

The super-cool smartphone offers three cooling methods: a large 7700 mm² evaporation chamber, a rotating fan, and a thermoelectric cooler integrated with the device’s internals. The combination of cooling methods can reduce the operating temperature by up to 6°C to achieve maximum FPS in games.

Chill Fan Phone resembles Realme GT7 phones and features a Realme IseSense Ultra back panel that changes color from white to blue when the device cools down. Both phones are only concepts designed to demonstrate the capabilities of Realme and will not be released to the market. However, we should expect further implementation of the company’s technical developments in production models.

Source: GSMArena