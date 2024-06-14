News Auto 06-14-2024 at 16:59 comment views icon

Renault presents the first electric car in the Alpine lineup – A290 with a price of €38 thousand will have an autonomy of up to 380 km

Renault strengthens its Alpine sports car brand with its first all-electric model, the A290.

The new Renault Alpine A290 electric car will be able to travel up to 380 km on a single battery charge, and accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The price of this model will start at €38 thousand.

The A290 will be the first of seven all-electric models planned for release in the near future. So far, the company has not disclosed information about the entire lineup. It is only known that a crossover is also planned for next year.

The launch of the A290 is a key part of CEO Luca de Meo’s goal for Alpine’s revenue to exceed €8 billion by the end of the decade. This is quite an ambitious goal for a brand that sold only 4,300 vehicles last year. The A290 will be produced in France based on a platform developed with the help of the Ampere division. Deliveries will begin at the end of this year.

Renault plans to attract new investors, possibly including China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to strengthen the brand. Meanwhile, Alpine is in talks with AutoNation for a US distribution deal and also plans to expand in China. Alpine is also considering other partnerships for the US.

Source: bloomberg


