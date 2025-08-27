Resident Evil fans find the model that became the prototype of Grace Ashcroft in Requiem

Fans have found a model that probably became the prototype of the face of the main character of Resident Evil Requiem — Grace Ashcroft.

Grace looks like a blonde with plump lips who wears glasses. The character has a pleasant appearance, so players wondered who became the prototype for her. Social networks point to the model as Julia Pratt — she repeatedly interacted with fan posts about the character and liked illustrations of Grace. There is no direct confirmation from Capcom or Pratt herself yet, but the community is almost certain that she is behind the new character.

Another model was also confirmed — the face of Grace’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft. This character is well known to fans of Resident Evil Outbreak and will reappear in Requiem as one of several characters. But no guesswork here. Model Kate Delick said on her Instagram that she was the prototype for Alyssa. Visually, the resemblance is obvious: her features almost perfectly repeat the face of the character from Outbreak, which was created from scratch at the time.

There is one more interesting detail, but it concerns the “voice”. The community says that Alyssa in Requiem may be voiced by Maggie Robertson. She is well known to the fans of the series — she gave the voice to Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village. For this role, Robertson received an award at The Game Awards 2021, and later appeared in Baldur’s Gate 3 as Orin Red. There is no official confirmation of this assumption yet.

There are a lot of questions about Alyssa. According to the plot of Outbreak, she died under mysterious circumstances, but in In the previous gameplay, she communicated with the adult Grace. Some users have already thought about the protagonist’s dream or hallucination, as there are no other adequate explanations yet. What is known for sure is that bumbling FBI agent Grace returns to the hotel 30 years after the strike on Raqqun Cityto investigate the cause of her mother’s death.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled for release on February 27, 2026. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. So there is still enough time to wait and check the fans’ guesses.

Source: Glitched