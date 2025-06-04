Ridley Scott says he’s done with «Alien»: «Franchise stalled after fourth movie»

«Alien» has become one of the most famous sci-fi horror franchises in film history, but director Ridley Scott, who kicked it off in 1979, has now announced that he has officially ended his work on the project.

«Where the franchise is now, I think I’ve done enough. And I just hope it continues to do so,” Scott said in an interview with ScreenRant.

After the success of the first film, Scott took a rather long break and returned to directing «Alien» with the prequel «Prometheus» in 2012 (and a little later with «Covenant» in 2017) — the fifth film in the series, which attracted stars such as Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron and was supposedly a box office success, but received mixed reviews.

Moreover, the director himself, called «Prometheus» a failureand has now reaffirmed his words, saying that the development of the franchise ended with the fourth film «Alien: Resurrection» in 1997, directed by Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

«I think I felt like everything stopped after part 4. I think my movie was pretty good, and James’ too, while the rest of them — not so good. I thought: “Damn, this is the end of a franchise that should have been as important as fucking Star Trek or Star Wars, which I think are phenomenal”».

Last year, the series continued by Fede Alvarez’s work «Alien: Romulus». And Scott even sent his colleague instructions — true, the note contained only one short phrase: «Don’t fuck up». The film earned $350 million at the box office and became the second highest-grossing film in the series (second only to the aforementioned «Prometheus»), and the scores on review aggregator sites were also quite decent with the only criticism about «lack of originality»

This summer we are looking forward to another project in the — FX series «Alien: Earth», where Ridley Scott served as executive producer. Interestingly, in an interview with THR, he praised the upcoming show, noting that director Noah Hawley developed it «with respect for the original».