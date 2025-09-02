Sales of The Witcher: Ravens’ Crossroads in Ukraine will start on September 30 — KSD showed the cover and annotation

On the website of the KSD publishing house appeared the page of the book The Witcher: Ravens’ Crossroads by Andrzej Sapkowski, which reveals the date of the Ukrainian translation’s launch.

In Ukraine, the book will be available for purchase starting from September 30, pre-orders are not yet available.

Abstracts

he Witcher: Ravens’ Crossroads is a prequel to the story of the universe created by Sapkowski, which reveals the story of Geralt of Rivia’s rise.

“Before he became the Blaviken Butcher, Geralt was just learning how to survive in a world where the monsters are so often not the ones who are being wielded… The young witch from Rivia has just started his professional life. A sudden encounter with injustice — a confrontation with a rapist — results in a murder charge for Geralt. He is saved from the gallows by an experienced witch, Preston Holt, one of the few survivors of the Caer Moraine massacre. Together with Holt, Geralt comes to a crossroads in his life. He was taught to kill monsters. But they didn’t teach him that the most terrifying ones are those with human form. Ahead — the first hunt. The first betrayal. And a choice that will have to be paid for.”.

Cover

Interestingly, this time KSD took the cover from the original Polish edition, not from CD Projekt Red games.

Another change is that Ivan Kulinich was in charge of the translation, not Serhiy Legeza, who translated 8 books from the series published in 2016-2017 for the publishing house.

Meanwhile, at the Opole Book Festival in June, Sapkovsky promised that will write another book in the world of The Witcher.

“I’ll write something else. Relax. There is no need to be afraid. Unlike George R.R. Martin, who, by the way, I know personally, when I say I’m going to write something, I’m going to do it.”

As a reminder, Netflix has so far released three seasons of The Witcher — all starring Henry Cavill, while in the last two, Liam Hemsworth took his place. The fourth one is in post-production and is expected to be released in 2025, and we are still filming the fifth onehave already seen some interesting behind-the-scenes footage.

CD Projekt at this time actively working on The Witcher 4 with Ciri as the central character. Earlier, we were shown first trailer and technical demonstration of the game’s gameplay.