Samsung unveils the world's first 37" monitor: "5 inches can change everyday life"

Samsung has expanded its ViewFinity S8 monitor lineup with a 37-inch model. It takes an intermediate place between the existing 32- and 43-inch versions. This is the first monitor of this size designed for work and professional use. The company chose a catchy headline for its press release: “World’s first 37-inch monitor shows how 5 inches can change everyday life.”

The new version, called the S80UD, retains the 16:9 UHD panel, but adds 5 inches more screen area than the 32-inch version. The main advantages that the company emphasizes are improved text display, greater viewing comfort, and more convenient multitasking. The monitor has been certified by TÜV Rheinland in two areas at once — workplace ergonomics and eye care. This is achieved by reducing the level of blue light and eliminating flicker.

The 37-inch panel is designed to replace the usual dual monitor configurations. It supports picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) modes and has a built-in KVM switch that allows you to control two devices through a single set of peripherals. Additional interfaces include — USB-C with 90W charging, multiple USB ports, and a LAN port for wired network connectivity.

Separately, the company notes that the increased diagonal allows you to use Windows scaling at 100% instead of 125%, which is usually required on 32-inch 4K monitors. This is important because many Windows programs still have display problems when scaled.

Specifications of Samsung ViewFinity S8 37″:

Diagonal: 37 inches, 16:9 aspect ratio

Resolution: 4K UHD

Certifications: TÜV Rheinland Ergonomic Display, Intelligent Eye Care

Features: PBP, PIP, built-in KVM switch

Ports: USB-C (90W charging), LAN, multiple USB

Stand: height adjustment, tilt, swivel; quick assembly without tools

Samsung has not yet announced either the price or the date of the launch.

Along with the ViewFinity S8, Samsung also showed off the following at Gamescom 2025 Odyssey G7 (G75F) 37-inch gaming monitor. It has a 4K UHD resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time and 1000R curvature.

Source: videocardz