Scientists have found a «cholesterol switch» — it could save millions of lives

American researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington have discovered the enzyme IDO1, which during inflammation leads to a violation of cholesterol processing macrophages.

Deactivation of this enzyme restores the ability of immune system cells — macrophages to absorb cholesterol, preventing the risk of further development of heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other diseases. This discovery could be a significant step toward new treatments that will protect millions of people.

«We found that by blocking the IDO1 enzyme, we can control inflammation in immune cells called macrophages. Inflammation is linked to many conditions — from heart disease to cancer, diabetes, and dementia. By better understanding IDO1 and how to block it, we have the ability to better control inflammation and restore proper cholesterol processing, stopping many of these diseases in their tracks», — explains the study’s lead author, professor of chemistry Subhrangsu Mandal.

Chronic inflammation caused by stress, injury, or infection can damage cells and disrupt the body’s balance. In these moments, macrophages have a hard time absorbing cholesterol, which increases the risk of serious diseases.

The researchers found that during inflammation, the IDO1 enzyme is activated and begins to produce the molecule kynurenine, which interferes with the processing of cholesterol inside the macrophages. After blocking IDO1, macrophages quickly regained their ability to process cholesterol. In addition, scientists have learned that such an enzyme as, nitric oxide synthase, significantly enhances IDO1 activity.

«These findings are important because we know that too much cholesterol accumulation in macrophages can lead to clogged arteries, heart disease, and many other diseases. Understanding how to prevent inflammation that affects cholesterol regulation could lead to new treatments for diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and others», — Subhrangsu Mandal emphasizes.

Next, the research team plans to further study how IDO1 interacts with with cholesterol regulation and whether other enzymes play a role. If they can find a safe way to block IDO1, it could open the door to more effective drugs to prevent inflammation-related diseases.

The results of the study are published in the journal ACS

Source: SciTechDaily