Solar panels 13 times more efficient than those on Earth will supply energy from orbit, — British development

British startup Space Solar has announced the successful completion of tests of its own technology for transmitting solar energy from space to Earth.

Space Solar claims that its space solar panels provide wireless energy transmission to the Earth around the clock, in all weather conditions. Recently, the company completed an 18-month, $2.26 million «Cassidi» project funded by the UK Space Agency and the Department of Energy Security.

«A solar panel in space produces 13 times more energy than the same panel on Earth because there is no night, weather, or atmosphere in space», — Space Solar explains.

Project «Cassidi» includes a comprehensive assessment of all key Space Solar technologies. As part of its implementation, both the system of wireless solar energy transmission and the process of collecting and energy generation and a ground receiver.

The project resulted in a comprehensive 1,700-page subsystem design, which outlines the scheme of a modular solar satellite called «Cassiopeia» (solid-state integrated orbital phased array with constant aperture). Space Solar’s Harrier demonstrator has successfully developed and tested the energy transfer technology.

The system is able to direct the energy beam 360° using electronics, which eliminates the need to provide the installation with moving parts. Space Solar is planning to launch the Cassiopeia satellite with sunlight reflectors and thousands of tiny photovoltaic modules. Capture solar energy will be an orbiting station, which will then transmit it wirelessly to ground receivers using high-frequency radio waves.

«Space Solar is now accelerating its deployment, with plans to create a commercial megawatt-scale system within 5 years and expand to 30 MW to GW within 12 years. This breakthrough project marks a paradigm shift in clean energy production and gives us additional confidence that space solar power can be deployed on a commercial scale from 2030», — the company emphasizes.

Source: Enteresting Ingineering; Space Solar