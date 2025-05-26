Solar panels can provide up to 85% of Japan’s electricity needs, — study

Researchers from Tohoku University in Japan have found that solar panels on rooftops and electric cars could provide up to 85% of the country’s electricity needs.

According to the study, Japanese scientists have confirmed that the massive installation of solar panels on rooftops and electric cars will satisfy 85% of the country’s electricity needs and reduce emissions CO 2 by 87%. The study emphasizes that the limited amount of land for installing solar panels in Japan can be compensated for by the roof area of more than 8,000 square kilometers and the rapidly growing electric car market.

Combining rooftop PV systems with electric car batteries is a practical and cost-effective solution that promotes the transition to renewable energy sources and energy self-sufficiency. The researchers conducted a comprehensive feasibility analysis for 1,741 municipalities. They based their results on the assumption that at least 70% of rooftops in Japan will be equipped with photovoltaic panels with an efficiency of 20%, and electric cars with 40 kWh batteries will work as home storage, using about half of the capacity to support the grid.

The results showed that solar photovoltaic panels roofs are capable of generating up to 1,17 TW/h per year, which exceeds the total amount of electricity generated in the country in 2022. On average, a system consisting of PV alone can provide 45% of a city’s electricity needs, while a system consisting of PV and electric vehicles alone increases this figure to 85%.

In addition, the study results show that such a system could reduce electricity costs by 33% by 2030. The study may be of interest not only to Japan but also to other countries with limited space for solar panels.

In rural areas, the study shows that some municipalities could generate several times more electricity than they need just by using rooftop panels.

The results of the study were published in the journal Applied Energy

Source: TechXplore