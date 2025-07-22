Stable Diffusion 3.0 Medium image generator will run locally on AMD processors

Recently, AMD and Stability AI announced that they managed to port the Stable Diffusion 3.0 Medium AI model to the Amuse image generator, which runs locally on the NPU module AMD chip.

The new model uses an AI-optimized number format BF16 moving-point format, which provides a wider range of results than FP16, but with less accuracy. At the same time, the quality of the generated images can be even better when using the new format. For a successful launch, you will need a computer with an AMD Ryzen CPU and 24 GB of RAM.

Stable Diffusion 3 Medium is already available on the Amuse website as part of the program Amuse 3.1 package. Previously, it required a graphics accelerator, which significantly limited the scope of use, but now the user has a choice of whether to generate content on the GPU or NPU.

Because neuroblock is gradually becoming almost a mandatory part of current AMD processors (and especially their mobile versions), local AI art creation may become quite common. For example, Mark Hachman of PCWorld ran the model on an MSI Prestige A16 AI+ laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, whose NPU can deliver up to 50 TOPS. According to him, it took 90 seconds to generate the target image — which is still slower than cloud services. However, the advantage of using Amuse 3.1 locally is an unlimited number of generations.

The author also noted that if you look closely at the generated image, you can see clear signs of digital creation. «Everything looks like it was not created by hand» — he explained. In addition, so far only square images can be generated. But the platform has only just begun its life on AMD processors. I wonder what it will be good for will be able to a few years later.