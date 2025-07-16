Starlink is preparing a breakthrough: 3rd generation satellites with terabit speed will be launched in 2026

SpaceX continues to actively develop the Starlink satellite internet project. Over the past year, the service has significantly improved speed and stability and expanded to new territories. In the coming years, Starlink will receive more powerful third-generation satellites that will increase the channel’s capacity by an order of magnitude and allow it to serve more people.

Today Starlink provides an average download speed of nearly 200 Mbps during peak hours in the United States, with an average latency of 25.7 ms. In the US, less than 1% of Starlink’s measurements show latency over 55ms. This is even better than some cable providers. To reduce delays, the company is actively building out its terrestrial infrastructure. More than 100 access stations with more than 1,500 antennas have already been set up in the US alone. Even the simplest tariff today provides 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speeds in most US states.

Starlink’s network is designed to rapidly increase capacity. Every week, more than 5 Tbps of new capacity is launched using second-generation satellites. Last year, Starlink added 2,300 satellites, bringing the total network capacity to approximately 450 Tbps. The company is also launching satellites into polar orbits to improve connectivity in Alaska and high-latitude regions. By the end of 2025, SpaceX plans to launch more than 400 more such satellites, doubling the opportunities for northerners.

Starlink is committed to its mission to connect the unconnected to high-speed, low-latency internet. Over the past year, as millions of new users have been added to the network, speeds and latency continue to improve → https://t.co/WHcd8jCjaT pic.twitter.com/wEDkhPfZlZ — Starlink (@Starlink) July 15, 2025

After reporting on its current achievements, Starlink also announced preparations for the launch of third-generation satellites. They should enter Earth’s orbit next year. These satellites are designed to provide downlink bandwidth at more than a terabit per second (more than 1000 Gbps). This is more than 10 times the capacity of current second-generation satellites. At the same time, the uplink for customers on Earth will increase to more than 200 Gbps. Compared to the current second-generation satellites, the channel capacity will increase 24 times.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The third-generation satellites are equipped with new computers, modems, beamforming and switching systems. They will operate in a lower orbit, which will reduce latency. A single launch on a Starship rocket will add 60 Tbps of bandwidth to the network, which is 20 times more than now.

As a reminder, in 2022Starlink and the American operator T-Mobile have agreed on satellite communicationsvia 5G phones. This yearApple has introduced support for Starlinkin iOS 18.3, and the operatorVerizon launches satellite communications with the help of Skylo— iPhone does not support it.

Source: starlink