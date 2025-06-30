Streaming 4K from the Moon: NASA tests high-speed laser communication

NASA and the Australian National University are testing the technology high-speed laser communication between the Earth and the Moon.

It is noted that if the new technology successfully proves itself within the Artemis II mission, this will confirm that laser communication systems for deep space are ready for use. Laser communications allow for 4K video transmission from the Moon to Earth and record-breaking data rates.

Currently, most spacecraft still use radio communications to transmit data to Earth, but laser systems are capable of transmitting data 10-100 times faster. Using infrared light, these systems can transmit high-quality video, clear voice, and other data to Earth over distances of hundreds of thousands of kilometers in just a few seconds. Artemis II will be the first time astronauts will try laser communication from deep space.

The key element of the system is the RealTOR real-time optical receiver. It was assembled from common off-the-shelf parts, reducing the cost. After successful tests in Cleveland, a similar device is currently being assembled by specialists from the Australian National University for further use in the Artemis II mission, which involves astronauts flying around the Moon.

During the Artemis II mission, scheduled for early 2026, the optical laser communication system will be launched aboard the Orion spacecraft. About NASA will try to transmit recorded 4K ultra-high-definition video, flight process, photos, scientific data, and voice messages from the Moon to Earth.

The ground station will be a test site for the new receiver design and will not be one of the main ground stations of the mission. While NASA continues to explore the possibility of using commercial parts to design ground stations, the researchers will continue to provide important support in preparation for the demonstration in Australia.

The RealTOR project is one of the phases of optical communications testing under NASA’s SCaN program, which includes demonstrations and experimental platforms in space to test the effectiveness of infrared light for sending data into space and to Earth. These include the LCOT (Low-Cost Optical Terminal) project, a demonstration of laser communications relay, and more.

Source: SciTechDaily