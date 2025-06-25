Subnautica 2 test version leak hints at terrifying Leviathan, VR, and gene modification

An alleged leak of an early version of Subnautica 2 sheds light on changes in the gameplay: players will be able to change DNA, immerse themselves in VR, and face a new Leviathan. According to the insider — this is only the beginning.

Anonymous user Reddit claims to have access to an early playtest of Subnautica 2. Officially, players will receive early access later in 2025 as we were reminded along with the first footage. According to him, the game will feature a creature called «Collectible Leviathan», DNA alteration mechanics, and even VR support via the UEVR tool. Subnautica 2, according to the user, is based on Unreal Engine 5.5.4.

The leak reveals interesting gameplay and lore details. Unlike the first two parts, Subnautica 2 allegedly starts deep in the ocean, which will make players panic. Although the events take place on a new planet, the game contains numerous a reference to the first Subnautica and Below Zero, including references to the characters Riley and Margaret. It also contains recordings of the lore scattered throughout the PDA and other interactive elements.

«You start really deep rather than high, which is quite interesting and fear-inducing. This is short-lived, though, as you get propelled to the top,” the user added», — the user writes.

One of the most interesting new mechanics he mentioned is the modification of genes, which will allow adaptation to extreme conditions. This partially coincides with the words of the senior narrative designer from the latest developer vlog: «It’s a world where alien DNA seeps into your bones… where you could be the last human — or the first of something new».

At the same time, the insider hints at the emergence of a new and terrifying Leviathan, called the «Collector». The user has allegedly managed to bypass the barrier of playtesting and scan this creature. We should also mention how the developers previously announced the absence of combat and the replacement of knives, which is ambiguous accepted players. Therefore, it is likely that Leviathan will have to be beaten with something alternative or avoid his company.

The user also claimed that Subnautica 2 could be launched in VR. To do this, the insider used a Quest Pro headset, Virtual Desktop, and high-end AMD-based hardware, achieving a stable 90 FPS on high settings. Here, we are particularly skeptical of the statement, as the developers are not officially working on VR support at the moment — this was mentioned in a recent video with questions and answers.

Overall, the post about early testing has attracted attention for its details, but there is no official confirmation. In addition, the insider is currently under a shadow ban on Reddit, likely due to a newly created account or potential violations of a non-disclosure agreement. The user himself insists that he tries not to disclose the main plot points and is ready to provide moderators with proof of access to the game if necessary. Believe him or not — at your discretion.

Source: Notebookcheck