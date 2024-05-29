Sweden will provide Ukraine with ASC 890 (Saab 340) radar reconnaissance aircraft — the first flying radar in the Armed Forces

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a new military package to strengthen its air defense and other defense capabilities. About this reported Minister of Defense Paul Johnson. This is Sweden’s 16th and largest aid package, worth €1.16 billion. In this package, along with other weapons, Sweden will provide ASC 890 airborne surveillance and control aircraft (airborne surveillance, flying radar).

The ASC 890, also known as the Saab 340, will provide Ukraine with new capabilities for air and sea warfare. The ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to identify targets at long range will be enhanced. The aircraft will enhance the effectiveness of the F-16s that Ukraine will soon receive. These will be the first long-range combat aircraft in the Armed Forces. The «aircraft can see» at 120 degrees from the sides of enemy targets at a distance of 300-400 km.

The Rb 99 missiles (a licensed version of the US AIM-120B AMRAAM missile), which can be launched from aircraft or ground-based air defense systems (range — 70 km), will also be transferred.

Sweden will also provide its entire inventory of Pansarbandvagn 302 (PBV 302) tracked armored personnel carriers to support the rebuilding of the new Ukrainian forces. The package also includes artillery ammunition and resources for the maintenance of previously transferred equipment. According to the Military Balance 2024 report, Sweden has 172 PBV 302s in active use, so the assistance is really significant. The APC has a 20-mm automatic HS804 cannon, its hull is welded from steel plates with a two-layer structure on the sides. The frontal armor can withstand 20-mm shells. However, it should be noted that these are quite old vehicles that entered service in 1966.

Sweden will provide fuel tanks, maintenance of previously transferred Swedish equipment, and financial support for the rapid large-scale purchase of military equipment.

The Swedish Defense Research Agency will also be tasked with supporting Ukraine in establishing its own defense research institute. In addition, the package will strengthen Ukraine’s command and control capabilities by providing terminals with satellite communications subscriptions.

Recently, the Swedish government ordered a batch of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. Sweden has also allowed use of its weapons against targets in Russia. But the planned transfer of Swedish Gripen fighter jets is unfortunate, suspended at the request of other allies.

Sources: Swedish Ministry of Defense, Mortis Æterna, Military, Defense Express