Take a break, Siri. Apple to add voice control without calling an assistant to iOS 18

Apple has announced a new voice feature in iOS 18 — Vocal Shortcuts, which will allow you to control your smartphone using phrases, without the need to call «Siri».

«Using voice, iPhone and iPad users can set up their own phrases that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and perform complex tasks», — says the press release.

You can customize voice actions, for example, to activate «Do Not Disturb», low power mode, or similar system settings.

Other announced availability features include — Eye Tracking for AI-based eye tracking, which turns the front-facing camera into a device for calibrating scanning and tracking facial movements, allowing the user to control the device.

Another new offering, Music Haptics, allows deaf or hard of hearing users to experience music on their device by touch through rhythms and vibrations. For now, this feature will only be available in the Apple Music song catalog, but it will be released as an API for developers to enable it to work in other apps.

In the meantime, Vehicle Motion Cues can save you from nausea when you’re watching your iPhone or iPad in a moving vehicle:

«Animated dots around the edges of the screen represent changes in vehicle movement to help reduce sensory conflict without interfering with the main content. Using the sensors built into the iPhone and iPad, Vehicle Motion Cues recognizes when the user is in a moving vehicle and responds accordingly. This feature can be set to appear automatically on iPhone or can be turned on and off in Control Center».

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 at the WWDC developer conference on June 10, and the update itself will arrive later in 2024.