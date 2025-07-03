Tesla’s quarterly sales fell by 13.5%, Cybertruck falls short of plan by an order of magnitude

The latest data from Tesla has come as a cold shower to investors and fans of the company, which once seemed invincible in the world of electric vehicles. In the second quarter of 2025, Elon Musk’s company sold 384,122 electric vehicles. This is 13.5% less than in the same period of 2024, when 443,956 cars were sold. And this is despite the fact that a year ago the situation did not look too bright. Previous quarter He was bad, too. Thus, the problems in financial and economic activities are of a long-term nature.

Total drop in Tesla sales

Tesla’s sales continue to be driven by the Model 3 and Model Y. In the second quarter, 373,728 units were sold. This is 11.5% less than in the second quarter of 2024 (then there were 422,405 cars). Although that period also showed a decline in sales compared to the second quarter of 2023. So, even the locomotives of the model range are losing power.

This may indicate market saturation, a lack of new products, and possibly consumer fatigue from limited choice. After all, Tesla has not introduced a truly new mass model in recent years. Consumers continue to be offered cars from several years ago without significant updates. At the same time, Chinese competitors can launch several new products a year. In addition, in some regions, potential buyers are scared away by the right-wing policies of CEO Elon Musk. These include noticeable in Europe.

Sales of other models performed even worse. The combined «other models» category, which includes Model S, Model X, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi, sank even further. With a combined total of 10,394 vehicles sold, this is a minus 22.5% year-on-year decline. And while Tesla doesn’t break down these numbers in detail, all indications are that the Cybertruck in particular is «stalling». After a high-profile launch, promises of sales of more than 250 thousand per year, and a rush of bookings, it turned out that the reality is — more modest. In the second quarter of 2025, approximately 5,000 electric pickups were sold. At this rate, we can expect annual sales of Cybertruck to reach 20 thousand units, which is an order of magnitude less than the forecast.

This is less than Ford sold its F-150 Lightning (5,842 units), although it also recorded a 26% decline. Even General Motors, with several models on its electric platform, outsold Cybertruck: 3,056 Silverado EVs, 1,524 GMC Sierra EVs, and 4,508 Hummer EVs (a total of more than 9,000 vehicles).

In total, Tesla produced 410,244 electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, almost as many as a year ago (410,831). Of these, 396,858 — are again Model 3 and Y. And «other models» — 13,409 units, which is 44.7% less than last year. As can be seen from these figures, Tesla produces more electric vehicles than it can sell to customers. This leads to an increase in warehouse stocks, and already manufactured cars have to be used in other areas, for example, turn Cybertruck into an advertising platform for other models.

But there is also good news

Tesla reported that it installed 9.6 GWh of battery energy storage systems in the second quarter. This is slightly more than 9.4 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is one of the areas where the company is still confident, although it does not compensate for the decline in its key business. Moreover, the growth cannot be called significant.

Tesla will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 23.

Source: arstechnica, electrek