The Apple logo will probably be in landscape orientation on future iPads

Numerama conducted an interview with three senior Apple employees regarding the new iPad Pro models that were released earlier this month. It follows from this interview that future iPads will have a noticeable change in appearance.

Currently, the Apple logo on the back of the iPad is positioned so that it looks vertical. However, devices are often used in landscape orientation, for example, when watching videos or with a keyboard attached. This causes the Apple logo to be turned sideways.

Apple has already moved the front-facing camera to the longer right edge on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models so that it appears top-center when the devices are in landscape orientation. With landscape orientation becoming more and more popular, Apple product designer Molly Anderson said that a horizontal Apple logo is a possibility on future iPads.

«I think that could change,» Anderson said. «We’re thinking about it. The iPad has long been a product that’s been used in portrait mode, but we’re increasingly using it in landscape mode».

On the software side, Apple has already started to show the Apple logo in landscape orientation, which appears when the iPad is booted in this orientation. These changes appeared in iPadOS 14.5. It seems that future iPads will also have changes in the external design.

Source: macrumors