The boss of Baldur’s Gate 3 wrote the game’s release date on a bottle in a bar 5 years ago — but they didn’t believe him

It turns out that reading random inscriptions is sometimes useful — this is how the release date of Baldur’s Gate 3 became known, not someone’s Instagram account. But how often does someone believe random signs in a bar?

It even sounds ridiculous that the release date of one of the most high-profile games of recent years was just on a bottle of Japanese whiskey from Suntory. Michael Daus, the director of Larian Studios, admitted that he had just drunkenly written the exact release date of the game with a marker on whiskey and hung the bottle near the bar.

«5 years and a pandy ago,” writes the lead, “I wrote the BG3 release date on this bottle of whisky and let it hang at the bar, and nobody found it», — writes manager.

Michael Daus posted a photo where a black marker on top of the label actually says «Baldur’s Gate 3 release date on the back». He assumes that no one has found the clue in so many years. But the story is more likely to be more prosaic: a bar employee or someone else mistook the find for garbage and threw it away. It’s too late for collectors to look for it, and it’s not valuable enough to to interrupt landfills.

«I was drunk. but it never leaked, so in retrospect it’s funny and not a legal issue. Maybe I did it again? Who knows», — he adds.

His phrase only fuels interest among fans. After all, Larian has already confirmed that it is working on two new projects, one of which is codenamed Excalibur. There are jokes online that you should check all the bars in case a new release date is hidden somewhere. Of course, this won’t happen, but seeing videos of fans scratching the walls of toilet stalls or breaking empty bottles would be a separate stage of madness.

5 years and a pandy ago I wrote the BG3 release date on this bottle of whisky and let it hang at the bar, and nobody found it. I was drunk but it never leaked so in retrospect it’s funny and not a legal issue. Maybe I did it again? Who knows. pic.twitter.com/qt4RmiKHUR — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 9, 2025

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in August 2023 after years of early access, and in a short time it became one of the main projects in the RPG genre. Recently, the hit has received final game patch — 12 new classes, support for mods and crossplay. We won’t see the BG3 add-on because studio boss dismisses DLC as a non-starter.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Games Radar