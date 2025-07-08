The EU started «labeling» smartphones with energy efficiency data — one brand is twice as durable as iPhone and Pixel

Since the end of June, all smartphones sold in the EU have received eco-labels — such as «labels» in their packaging with information about battery life and energy efficiency.

Based on this information, the website Android Authority has compiled a list of the most popular devices with the number of charging cycles claimed for them. Interestingly, Samsung devices are in the lead, as they are almost twice as durable as Apple and Google smartphones.

Google

1000 charging cycles: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9a, Pixel 8a

Samsung

2000 charging cycles: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, Galaxy XCover7, Galaxy XCover7 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active5, Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus

1200 charging cycles: Galaxy A26, Galaxy A16

Fairphone

1300 charging cycles: Fairphone 5

1000 charging cycles: Fairphone (generation 6)

Motorola

1200 charging cycles: Edge 50, Edge 50 Neo

1000 charging cycles: Razr 60, Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro, Moto G86, Moto G75, Moto G56, Moto G35, Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, Moto G05, Moto E15

800 charging cycles: Moto G55

Nothing

1400 charging cycles: Phone 3, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro

OnePlus

1200 charging cycles: OnePlus 13R

1000 charging cycles: OnePlus 13

Sony

1400 charging cycles: Xperia 1 VII

The average figure for most devices is 1000-1400 charging cycles, so Samsung stands out from the competition in this regard. As for Apple devices, all those listed in the EU system and the manufacturer’s own ratings (from iPhone 16 Pro Max to iPad Air M3), designed for just 1000 charging cycles.

As a reminder, the new EU labeling regulations apply to stationary wireless phones, smartphones, mobile phones without access to the Internet or third-party applications, and tablets with screens from 7 to 17.4 inches, launched on the market from June 20, 2025. There are exceptions for devices with a flexible main display.

All of the above devices will fall under five key requirements of ecodesign: device resistance to accidental drops and protection against dust and water, battery durability (at least 800 full charge and discharge cycles with at least 80% of its original capacity), maintainability, where manufacturers must provide critical spare parts within 5-10 business days and continue to offer them for 7 years after the product is no longer sold in the EU; and software support for at least 5 years from the date of sale. The accuracy of the data on the label will be the responsibility of the manufacturer, importer or authorized representative operating in the EU/EEA market.

The new labeling is part of the EU’s major campaign to improve energy efficiency by 2030. The initiative is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 46 million tons and save each household up to €150 on average.