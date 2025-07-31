The first footage of the historical drama «Nuremberg» — Russell Crowe testifies in court as Hitler’s closest ally

The first shots of «Nuremberg» show Russell Crowe on trial for the crimes of the Third Reich. He plays the role of one of Hitler’s closest associates — Hermann Goering.

The plot centers on the confrontation between military psychiatrist Douglas Kelly (Rami Malek) and Goering (Crowe), who was imprisoned after the fall of the Nazi regime. This is not just an interrogation, but a psychological duel. Göring, a former Reich Marshal and head of the Luftwaffe, is charismatic and dangerous, but he knows too much about the crimes of Nazi Germany.

Kelly’s task is to understand whether Goering is fit to stand trial. And the chief Allied prosecutor, Robert Jackson (Michael Shannon), wants to put him on the stand. But it’s risky — Göring can turn the tribunal in his favor. The tension is conveyed by the teaser: the movie is not just about the court, but about those who own the truth. It is this idea that hints that even though the film is about the past, it feels like we are talking about something much closer to the present.

The teaser begins in the same prison where the Nazi leaders are being held. The Allies are trying to extract a confession. Leo Woodall plays a character who asks a simple but difficult question: how did humanity get to the Holocaust?

The film was directed by James Vanderbilt, the screenwriter of «The Amazing Spider-Man 2». This is his second directorial work after the biographical drama «The Truth». The plot is based on Jack El-Hai’s documentary book «The Nazi and the Psychiatrist», which describes the attempts of American psychiatrist Douglas Kelly to understand whether Nazi leaders are sane enough to stand trial.

The cast includes — Oscar winners and nominees «Oscar»:

Russell Crowe

Rami Malek

Michael Shannon

Richard E. Grant

Leo Woodall

John Slattery

Colin Hanks

Lydia Peckham

Renn Schmidt

The film will be released on November 7, and before that it will be presented at the Toronto International Film Festival (September 4-14). Stylistically, «Nuremberg» is compared to Aaron Sorkin’s scripts — lots of dialogues, court battles, psychological tension.

Sources: Colider