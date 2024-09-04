The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Gary Oldman reprises his role as the grumpy and boorish boss of the department of failed spies, Jackson Lamb.

Starting today, season 4 of «Slow Horses» is available on Apple TV+. To watch accessible the first episode (with Ukrainian subtitles) — the rest will be released every Wednesday, until October 9 inclusive.

«Slow Horses» — is a spy thriller TV series based on Mick Herron’s «Slough House» series of novels and tells the story of a department of spies who have failed in their previous jobs. They are faced with boring paperwork and bullying from a rude but charismatic boss.

The fourth season kicks off with a «explosion that blows up personal secrets, shaking the already unstable foundations of Slough House».

Adam Randall («I Can See You») is directing the series, and in addition to Oldman, Christine Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chang, Aimee-Fiona Edwards, Cudiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce have returned to the lead roles. The newcomers include Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis.

The third season of «Slow Horses» was nominated for 9 «Emmy Awards» — including Best Drama Series and acting nominations for Oldman, Lowden and Price. The fifth season of — is currently in development.

