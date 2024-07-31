The future of dentistry: a robot prepares a tooth for prosthetics 8 times faster than doctors

Perceptive, a Boston-based company, has created an artificial intelligence system that performed a fully automated dental procedure on a human for the first time in the world. The robotic dentist performed the operation eight times faster than a human specialist, opening a new era in dental practice.

The system uses a handheld 3D volumetric scanner that creates a detailed three-dimensional model of the oral cavity. Using optical coherence tomography (OCT), the scanner captures images of teeth, gums, and even nerves beneath the tooth surface. This technology avoids harmful X-rays, using only light beams to build highly accurate models.

The first specialization of the robotic dentist was to prepare the tooth for a crown. This procedure usually takes about two hours and requires two visits to the doctor. The automated Perceptive system performs it in about 15 minutes, significantly reducing the time the patient spends in the dentist’s chair.

The developers claim that the machine is able to work safely even in conditions of active patient movement. All tests on moving people were successful, which indicates a high level of reliability and safety of the system.

Chris Ciriello, CEO and founder of Perceptive, said:

«It is a medical breakthrough that increases the accuracy and efficiency of dental procedures, democratizes access to better dental care, and improves patient experience and clinical outcomes».

Karim Zaklama, general dentist and member of Perceptive’s clinical advisory board, added:

«The Perceptive system is transforming dentistry. It will enhance the patient experience by optimizing procedures and increasing comfort. Advanced imaging capabilities allow you to diagnose problems earlier and with greater accuracy».

While the idea of a robotic dentist may seem unusual, experts point to numerous benefits of the technology. Shorter procedure times, less patient burden, and potentially lower treatment costs are just a few of them. However, the system has not yet received FDA approval, and Perceptive has not given a specific timeline for its introduction.

Source: Newatlas